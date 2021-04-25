AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 646.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 4.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,471.35. The stock had a trading volume of 178,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,712. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $982.30 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,373.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,225.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

