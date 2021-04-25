AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 573.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $2,433,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $982.30 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,373.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,225.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

