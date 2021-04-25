Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 50,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,137 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 220,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.