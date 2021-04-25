Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $22.69 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $22.69 or 0.00045631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $122.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00305206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00027315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,826,337 coins and its circulating supply is 128,660,302 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

