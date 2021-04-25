Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avnet by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

