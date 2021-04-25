Axe Hits One Day Volume of $47,841.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Axe has a total market cap of $891,627.04 and approximately $47,841.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.98 or 0.01139055 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

