Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,202 shares of company stock worth $12,327,041. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

