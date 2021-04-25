AXPR Price Up 1% This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $106,349.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

