Azuki Price Tops $0.61 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $130,599.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.22 or 0.01016265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.86 or 0.99915070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00630993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

