Badger DAO Price Hits $25.25 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $25.25 or 0.00051059 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $217.23 million and $15.91 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

