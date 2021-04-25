Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

