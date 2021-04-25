bAlpha (BALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $700,607.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $700,607.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $602.53 or 0.01194349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.34 or 0.07991004 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.