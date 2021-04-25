Banano (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $247,833.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $247,833.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00273493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,839 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,934,394 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

