Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $76.12 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,974,448. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

