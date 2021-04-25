Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Market Cap of $30.77 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and $1.42 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00271485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.72 or 0.01044443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00651732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.08 or 0.99740448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

