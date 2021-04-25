Basic Attention Token One Day Volume Reaches $502.35 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $502.35 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

