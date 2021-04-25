BASIC Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $33.19 million and $27,256.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

