Bata Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $120,403.26 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

