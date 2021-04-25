BCGM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.