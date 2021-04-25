BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.