BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.35 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

