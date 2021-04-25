BCGM Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $123.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70.

