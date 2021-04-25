BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 3.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.