BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 3.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

