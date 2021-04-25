BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 142,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

