BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

