Beacon Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003710 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $967,976.85 and $15,923.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,626,572 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.