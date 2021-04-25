Beacon Price Hits $2.96 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $23,592.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005676 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001284 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,626,875 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

