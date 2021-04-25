Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.36 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $102.16 million and $23.36 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,480,880 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

