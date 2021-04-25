BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00048460 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.