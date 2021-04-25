Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $2,687.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00707223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.91 or 0.07829461 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.