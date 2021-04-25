Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Cap of $363,034.18

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $363,034.18 and approximately $3,738.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00064742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00679572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.98 or 0.07681331 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,500,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.