Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $555,164.45 and $375,669.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 262,869,656 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.