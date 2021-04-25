Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,058.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Beldex has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $6,058.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

