Belt (BELT) Price Tops $77.12

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $77.12 or 0.00154479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars.

