Benchmark Protocol Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $417,222.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,702,430 coins and its circulating supply is 23,141,187 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.