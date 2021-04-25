Beowulf Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00057447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00092657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00669742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.09 or 0.07948244 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

