Beowulf Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $149.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00723700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.80 or 0.07743098 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.