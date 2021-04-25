Berry Data (BRY) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00011684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $419,177.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.01028524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,754.60 or 0.99853652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.16 or 0.00634503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

