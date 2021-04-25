Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. 1,049,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

