BIDR Market Cap Reaches $5.91 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

