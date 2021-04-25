BiFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. BiFi has a market cap of $7.15 million and $1.16 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00043903 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00302666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027834 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

