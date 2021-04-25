Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Tops $74.33 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $74.33 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $484.44 or 0.01017536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
