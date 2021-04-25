Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $87,256.88 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.22 or 0.01016265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.86 or 0.99915070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00630993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

