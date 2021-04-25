Bird.Money Price Hits $149.88 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $149.88 or 0.00312140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

