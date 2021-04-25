BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $1.56 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $798,807.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,382.63 or 1.00394237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00038082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00130219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

