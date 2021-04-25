Bitblocks Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,935.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 267,289,988 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

