Bitcashpay Hits 1-Day Volume of $432,342.00 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Bitcashpay has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $432,342.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.