Bitcloud Trading 61.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $655,137.16 and approximately $798.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.40 or 0.99841037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.50 or 0.01131205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00501859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.00376873 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00127407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003862 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,369,991 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

