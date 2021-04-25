BitCoal Price Up 311.4% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $102,600.64 and $24,657.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 311.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00720969 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

