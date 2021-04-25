Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $7.91 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $538.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

